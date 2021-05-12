Rua Life Sciences (LON:RUA) Given “House Stock” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Rua Life Sciences (LON:RUA) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.
Shares of Rua Life Sciences stock opened at GBX 136.65 ($1.79) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 143.60 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 149.89. The stock has a market cap of £30.32 million and a PE ratio of -16.66. Rua Life Sciences has a 52-week low of GBX 80.70 ($1.05) and a 52-week high of GBX 180 ($2.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.22, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.67.
About Rua Life Sciences
