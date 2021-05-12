RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.810-0.890 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RPT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised RPT Realty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird restated a neutral rating on shares of RPT Realty in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded RPT Realty from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. KeyCorp increased their price target on RPT Realty from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on RPT Realty from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. RPT Realty currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.25.

Shares of RPT stock opened at $12.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 5.30 and a quick ratio of 5.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.69. RPT Realty has a fifty-two week low of $4.79 and a fifty-two week high of $13.28.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. RPT Realty had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 33.76%. As a group, research analysts expect that RPT Realty will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

