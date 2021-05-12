RPC (NYSE:RES) Stock Price Up 6.7%

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES)’s stock price rose 6.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.88 and last traded at $5.87. Approximately 16,795 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,072,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.50.

RES has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of RPC from $3.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of RPC from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.38.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $182.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.04 million. RPC had a negative return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 32.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that RPC, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gary W. Rollins sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total transaction of $2,369,500.00. Also, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.65, for a total transaction of $1,412,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,483,309 shares in the company, valued at $460,380,695.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,780,000 shares of company stock worth $16,374,650 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in RPC during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,375,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in RPC during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,688,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of RPC by 560.3% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 115,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 98,216 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of RPC during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RPC by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,782,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,823,000 after acquiring an additional 422,723 shares during the last quarter. 25.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

