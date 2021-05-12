Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.40 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) – Stock analysts at Raymond James raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Royal Gold in a research report issued on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $3.40 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.36. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Royal Gold’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.81 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on RGLD. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Royal Gold from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Royal Gold from $143.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Royal Gold from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Royal Gold from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Royal Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.78.

RGLD stock opened at $120.16 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $113.06 and a 200-day moving average of $110.72. Royal Gold has a 12-month low of $99.32 and a 12-month high of $147.64. The company has a current ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 8.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.38, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.68.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Royal Gold had a net margin of 44.76% and a return on equity of 7.56%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 383.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Ossiam grew its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 1,031.0% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. 74.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is currently 48.58%.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

