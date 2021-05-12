Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Sector Perform Rating for Virgin Money UK (OTCMKTS:CYBBF)

Virgin Money UK (OTCMKTS:CYBBF)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

CYBBF has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Virgin Money UK from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of CYBBF stock opened at $1.76 on Monday. Virgin Money UK has a fifty-two week low of $0.84 and a fifty-two week high of $2.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.60.

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.

