Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR)

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a C$1.25 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$1.70 price objective on shares of Nomad Royalty in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Nomad Royalty in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a neutral rating and a C$1.25 price objective for the company.

Get Nomad Royalty alerts:

NSR stock opened at C$1.11 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$628.67 million and a P/E ratio of 22.65. Nomad Royalty has a 52-week low of C$0.93 and a 52-week high of C$1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 7.01.

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. operates as a gold and silver royalty company that purchases rights to the gold or silver produced from a mine. It owns a portfolio of 10 royalty, stream, and gold loan assets. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.