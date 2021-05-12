Royal Bank of Canada Lowers KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) Price Target to C$10.00

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential downside of 3.01% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on KPT. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$12.00 price objective on shares of KP Tissue in a research report on Friday, May 7th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of KP Tissue to C$10.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of KP Tissue from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of KP Tissue from C$12.00 to C$10.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$11.42.

Shares of KPT stock opened at C$10.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$100.54 million and a P/E ratio of -51.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.93. KP Tissue has a 1 year low of C$10.00 and a 1 year high of C$14.00.

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C($0.62). The company had revenue of C$384.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$350.45 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that KP Tissue will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in North America. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins. The company markets its products under the Cashmere, Purex, SpongeTowels, Scotties, White Swan, White Cloud, Chalet, Embassy, and Metro brand names, as well as under private labels.

