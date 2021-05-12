Royal Bank of Canada Lowers KP Tissue (OTCMKTS:KPTSF) Price Target to $10.00

KP Tissue (OTCMKTS:KPTSF) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.55% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of KP Tissue from $13.00 to $12.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of KP Tissue in a report on Monday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.60.

KPTSF stock opened at $8.58 on Monday. KP Tissue has a one year low of $7.29 and a one year high of $9.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.63.

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in North America. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins. The company markets its products under the Cashmere, Purex, SpongeTowels, Scotties, White Swan, White Cloud, Chalet, Embassy, and Metro brand names, as well as under private labels.

