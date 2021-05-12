Royal Bank of Canada Initiates Coverage on Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “sector perform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.95% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on EDIT. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Editas Medicine in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Editas Medicine from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Chardan Capital raised their target price on Editas Medicine from $55.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Editas Medicine in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Editas Medicine from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.15.
Shares of Editas Medicine stock opened at $32.80 on Monday. Editas Medicine has a 1 year low of $23.51 and a 1 year high of $99.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -18.85 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.27.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EDIT. McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 11,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,274,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Editas Medicine in the 4th quarter worth approximately $339,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Editas Medicine by 355.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 50,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,535,000 after buying an additional 39,346 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.
Editas Medicine Company Profile
Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis type 10, a genetic form of vision loss that leads to blindness in childhood.
