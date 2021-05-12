Royal Bank of Canada Initiates Coverage on Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “sector perform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on EDIT. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Editas Medicine in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Editas Medicine from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Chardan Capital raised their target price on Editas Medicine from $55.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Editas Medicine in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Editas Medicine from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.15.

Get Editas Medicine alerts:

Shares of Editas Medicine stock opened at $32.80 on Monday. Editas Medicine has a 1 year low of $23.51 and a 1 year high of $99.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -18.85 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.27.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.10). Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 26.74% and a negative net margin of 99.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.69) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Editas Medicine will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EDIT. McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 11,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,274,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Editas Medicine in the 4th quarter worth approximately $339,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Editas Medicine by 355.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 50,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,535,000 after buying an additional 39,346 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis type 10, a genetic form of vision loss that leads to blindness in childhood.

Recommended Story: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.