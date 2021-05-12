Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) Price Target to C$32.00

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$29.00 to C$32.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 3.53% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ZZZ. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Sleep Country Canada to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$30.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$32.50 to C$38.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Sleep Country Canada currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$38.14.

Shares of TSE ZZZ traded down C$1.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$33.17. 62,872 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,760. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.33. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$32.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$28.05. Sleep Country Canada has a twelve month low of C$12.29 and a twelve month high of C$35.70.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.49 by C$0.25. The business had revenue of C$248.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$206.20 million. Equities research analysts predict that Sleep Country Canada will post 2.2799998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sleep Country Canada news, Senior Officer Stewart Schaefer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.50, for a total transaction of C$126,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 220,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,939,292.50.

About Sleep Country Canada

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

