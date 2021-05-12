Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) Price Target to $32.00

Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 29.57% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SCCAF. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from $32.50 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Sleep Country Canada in a report on Thursday, March 4th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Sleep Country Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.17.

Shares of Sleep Country Canada stock remained flat at $$24.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.70 and a 200 day moving average of $18.56. Sleep Country Canada has a 12 month low of $21.37 and a 12 month high of $24.70.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

