Roy Twite Acquires 9 Shares of IMI plc (LON:IMI) Stock

IMI plc (LON:IMI) insider Roy Twite acquired 9 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,635 ($21.36) per share, for a total transaction of £147.15 ($192.25).

Roy Twite also recently made the following trade(s):

Get IMI alerts:

On Tuesday, April 13th, Roy Twite purchased 11 shares of IMI stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,357 ($17.73) per share, for a total transaction of £149.27 ($195.02).

On Thursday, March 18th, Roy Twite sold 25,959 shares of IMI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,318 ($17.22), for a total value of £342,139.62 ($447,007.60).

Shares of IMI stock traded up GBX 7 ($0.09) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,642 ($21.45). The company had a trading volume of 610,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,095. IMI plc has a twelve month low of GBX 771.50 ($10.08) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,680 ($21.95). The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.55. The firm has a market cap of £4.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,427.62 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,267.90.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a GBX 15 ($0.20) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. IMI’s payout ratio is presently 0.54%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IMI. Citigroup upped their target price on IMI from GBX 1,260 ($16.46) to GBX 1,400 ($18.29) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,465 ($19.14) price objective on shares of IMI in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of IMI from GBX 1,480 ($19.34) to GBX 1,450 ($18.94) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of IMI from GBX 1,260 ($16.46) to GBX 1,400 ($18.29) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of IMI from GBX 1,300 ($16.98) to GBX 1,400 ($18.29) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IMI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,266.67 ($16.55).

IMI Company Profile

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for IMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.