Rotten (ROT) Price Tops $0.0168 on Exchanges

Rotten (CURRENCY:ROT) traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 11th. Over the last week, Rotten has traded 23.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Rotten has a total market capitalization of $1.18 million and $1,349.00 worth of Rotten was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rotten coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0168 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Rotten alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.92 or 0.00085148 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00019113 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.51 or 0.00061813 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $504.84 or 0.00878784 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.69 or 0.00063868 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.55 or 0.00108880 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 33.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001926 BTC.

Rotten Coin Profile

Rotten (ROT) is a coin. It was first traded on September 19th, 2020. Rotten’s total supply is 70,388,081 coins. The official website for Rotten is rottenswap.org/# . Rotten’s official Twitter account is @TheTimTempleton and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RottenToken is an exact copy of the SushiSwap smart contracts, with a few exceptions: The Rotten Sushi token has no pre-mined dev fund, so a Chef Nomi type rug pull is not possible.The pools are designed to incentivize farming by providing liquidity for ROT itself, rather than creating a low-risk way for whales to dump on smaller holders to increase their holdings.The SUSHI is rotten. Every transfer, 2.5% of the amount is burnt and transformed into MAGGOT tokens. The MAGGOT tokens are valueless since they are highly inflationary, but RottenToken (ROT) is deflationary with sufficient transaction volume. The higher the volume of ROT, the more deflationary it becomes, potentially creating a positive feedback loop of increasing price/volume and decreasing supply. This is the major experimental change from the SushiSwap protocol.”

Rotten Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rotten directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rotten should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rotten using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rotten Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rotten and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.