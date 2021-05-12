Rosenblatt Securities Boosts Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Price Target to $165.00

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) had its target price increased by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $150.00 to $165.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.42% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist increased their price target on Manhattan Associates from $136.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Manhattan Associates from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $136.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.00.

NASDAQ:MANH opened at $131.56 on Wednesday. Manhattan Associates has a one year low of $66.40 and a one year high of $146.84. The stock has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 101.20 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $124.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.07.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $156.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.72 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 52.61%. Manhattan Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 117.9% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1,090.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 262 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 312.2% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 338 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 267.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 331 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

