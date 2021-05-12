Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Stake Lowered by ACG Wealth

ACG Wealth cut its stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Roku were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 6.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the first quarter worth approximately $358,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Roku by 157.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the first quarter worth approximately $131,000. 64.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roku stock opened at $314.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The company has a market capitalization of $40.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -373.95 and a beta of 1.95. Roku, Inc. has a one year low of $100.19 and a one year high of $486.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $343.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $344.66.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $574.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.95 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Roku news, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $316,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,287 shares in the company, valued at $1,354,692. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steve Louden sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.23, for a total transaction of $23,661,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,661,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 266,515 shares of company stock valued at $105,236,425 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ROKU shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Roku from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on Roku from $180.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Loop Capital upgraded Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wedbush upgraded Roku from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Roku from $300.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roku has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $405.59.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. The company operates in two segment, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

