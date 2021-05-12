Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Purchased by Winch Advisory Services LLC

Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 39.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,948,000 after acquiring an additional 15,212 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku during the 3rd quarter worth about $361,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Roku by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,973,000 after purchasing an additional 12,438 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Roku by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Roku by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Roku alerts:

ROKU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Macquarie boosted their price objective on Roku from $275.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush raised Roku from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Roku from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on Roku from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $405.59.

Shares of Roku stock traded up $3.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $317.78. The company had a trading volume of 134,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,484,922. The stock has a market cap of $40.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -373.95 and a beta of 1.95. Roku, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.19 and a 12-month high of $486.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $343.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $344.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.67. Roku had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. The business had revenue of $574.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 23,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.55, for a total value of $11,220,227.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,158,763.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steve Louden sold 50,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.23, for a total transaction of $23,661,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $23,661,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 266,515 shares of company stock valued at $105,236,425 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. The company operates in two segment, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.