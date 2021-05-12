Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after Truist raised their price target on the stock from $78.00 to $83.00. The stock had previously closed at $64.00, but opened at $65.33. Roblox shares last traded at $68.02, with a volume of 54,532 shares traded.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Roblox from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.43.

In other news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $2,824,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,970,761.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Roblox during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Roblox in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Roblox during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Roblox during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the first quarter worth $31,000.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.98.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $387.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.90 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 139.5% on a year-over-year basis.

About Roblox (NYSE:RBLX)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

