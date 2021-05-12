Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Announces Earnings Results

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.59), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $387.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.90 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.5% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of NYSE RBLX traded up $13.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.65. The company had a trading volume of 30,365,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,973,830. Roblox has a 12 month low of $60.50 and a 12 month high of $83.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.98.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on RBLX. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Roblox in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Roblox in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Roblox in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Truist increased their target price on Roblox from $78.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Roblox in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.43.
About Roblox
Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.
Further Reading: After-Hours Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.