Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Announces Earnings Results

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.59), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $387.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.90 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE RBLX traded up $13.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.65. The company had a trading volume of 30,365,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,973,830. Roblox has a 12 month low of $60.50 and a 12 month high of $83.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.98.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RBLX. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Roblox in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Roblox in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Roblox in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Truist increased their target price on Roblox from $78.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Roblox in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.43.

In other Roblox news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 40,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $2,824,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,970,761.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

