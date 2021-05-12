Robeco Schweiz AG Has $52.73 Million Stock Holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Robeco Schweiz AG cut its stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 22.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 677,837 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 201,700 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings in Trimble were worth $52,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in Trimble during the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Trimble by 75.0% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 932,012 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $72,501,000 after purchasing an additional 399,331 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Trimble by 50.9% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,479 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after buying an additional 6,231 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Trimble by 6.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 305,756 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $23,785,000 after buying an additional 17,375 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Trimble in the first quarter valued at approximately $295,000. 89.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on TRMB. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Trimble from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Trimble from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Trimble from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.11.

In other news, Director Kaigham Gabriel sold 4,356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total value of $311,976.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at $608,770. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 16,197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $1,236,802.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 69,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,315,037.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB traded down $1.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,126,011. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a PE ratio of 39.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.50. Trimble Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.11 and a twelve month high of $84.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.83 and a 200 day moving average of $69.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. Trimble had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $886.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.31 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

