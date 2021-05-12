Robeco Schweiz AG Buys 433,797 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Robeco Schweiz AG increased its stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 93.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 900,201 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 433,797 shares during the quarter. PerkinElmer makes up approximately 1.8% of Robeco Schweiz AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $115,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PerkinElmer during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in PerkinElmer during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in PerkinElmer during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in PerkinElmer during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PKI traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $138.24. The company had a trading volume of 7,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,572. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $132.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.60 and a 52-week high of $162.70. The company has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a PE ratio of 37.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.69. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 100.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 6.83%.

Separately, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.42.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

