Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 674,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,665 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF comprises about 16.1% of Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $53,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 333.3% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1,303.7% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 263.6% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock traded down $1.52 on Wednesday, hitting $80.86. 3,042 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 481,777. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $56.13 and a 1-year high of $83.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.82.

