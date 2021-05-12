Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC Buys New Shares in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $83.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 380 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,274. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.26. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $45.75 and a one year high of $90.14.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

