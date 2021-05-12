RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.17

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

NYSE:RIV opened at $17.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.51. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $12.52 and a one year high of $18.18.

In other RiverNorth Opportunities Fund news, insider Brian H. Schmucker sold 15,000 shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total transaction of $260,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,886.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 4,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $88,702.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,501.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 80,422 shares of company stock valued at $1,414,210.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

