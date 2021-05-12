Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) Downgraded by Roth Capital to “Neutral”

Roth Capital cut shares of Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Roth Capital currently has $8.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $15.00.

RMNI has been the subject of several other research reports. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Rimini Street from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rimini Street from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Rimini Street from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on shares of Rimini Street from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.70.

Shares of RMNI stock opened at $6.13 on Tuesday. Rimini Street has a 1 year low of $3.04 and a 1 year high of $10.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $521.94 million, a P/E ratio of -23.58, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.76.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $87.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.53 million. Rimini Street had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 9.70%. Equities analysts expect that Rimini Street will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rimini Street news, EVP Daniel B. Winslow sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total value of $82,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,788.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 59,094 shares of company stock worth $473,846 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 61.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rimini Street during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Rimini Street during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rimini Street during the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Rimini Street by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Rimini Street during the first quarter valued at about $108,000. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rimini Street Company Profile

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products, services, and support for various industries. The company offers software support services for Oracle and SAP enterprise software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

