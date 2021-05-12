Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) President Sells $22,667.40 in Stock

Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) President Sebastian Grady sold 2,940 shares of Rimini Street stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.71, for a total transaction of $22,667.40. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 94,128 shares in the company, valued at $725,726.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Rimini Street stock opened at $6.13 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.58. Rimini Street, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.04 and a twelve month high of $10.72. The company has a market cap of $521.94 million, a PE ratio of -23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.76.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.06). Rimini Street had a negative return on equity of 9.70% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. The business had revenue of $87.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.53 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rimini Street, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Rimini Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $15.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Rimini Street from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on shares of Rimini Street from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rimini Street from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Rimini Street from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rimini Street currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.70.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rimini Street during the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rimini Street in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Rimini Street in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. HighVista Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Rimini Street in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Rimini Street in the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. 51.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products, services, and support for various industries. The company offers software support services for Oracle and SAP enterprise software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

