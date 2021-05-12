RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) Releases Earnings Results

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The energy company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58, MarketWatch Earnings reports. RGC Resources had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 16.75%.

Shares of NASDAQ RGCO traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.73. 16,035 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,460. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.51 million, a P/E ratio of 16.72 and a beta of -0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.49. RGC Resources has a twelve month low of $21.32 and a twelve month high of $27.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RGC Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

About RGC Resources

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. The company sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. It also provides various unregulated services. The company operates approximately 1,144 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates 9 metering stations.

