Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) PT Raised to $57.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) had its price target increased by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.44% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Rexnord from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Rexnord from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on Rexnord in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.67.

Shares of NYSE RXN opened at $51.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.93. Rexnord has a 52-week low of $23.97 and a 52-week high of $52.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.43.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Rexnord had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 16.83%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rexnord will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rexnord by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,014,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $471,579,000 after acquiring an additional 479,488 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Rexnord by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,799,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,551,000 after acquiring an additional 349,197 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Rexnord by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,745,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,418,000 after buying an additional 184,188 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Rexnord in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,194,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Rexnord by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,525,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,251,000 after buying an additional 132,738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Rexnord Company Profile

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chain, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

