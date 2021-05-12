Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.50.

RVLV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Revolve Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Roth Capital raised their target price on Revolve Group from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Cowen raised their target price on Revolve Group from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Revolve Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

In related news, COO David Pujades sold 5,380 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total transaction of $214,124.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,211. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 2,117,762 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $81,745,613.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,817,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Revolve Group by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,215,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,624,000 after buying an additional 505,460 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Revolve Group by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,168,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,416,000 after buying an additional 73,236 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Revolve Group by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,044,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,551,000 after buying an additional 314,500 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Revolve Group by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 994,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,676,000 after buying an additional 257,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its holdings in Revolve Group by 77.4% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 924,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,815,000 after buying an additional 403,434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.46% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group stock traded down $7.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.84. 45,770 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,157,360. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.36. Revolve Group has a twelve month low of $12.90 and a twelve month high of $59.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 71.05, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.83.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 31.18% and a net margin of 7.87%. The firm had revenue of $178.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.28 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Revolve Group will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

