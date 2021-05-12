Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 191.17% and a negative return on equity of 32.25%.

RVMD stock opened at $31.65 on Wednesday. Revolution Medicines has a 1 year low of $21.17 and a 1 year high of $56.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.66.

In other Revolution Medicines news, Director Peter Svennilson sold 52,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total value of $2,270,364.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $869,940.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Vincent A. Miller sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $156,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,153 shares of company stock worth $5,638,446 over the last three months.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RVMD shares. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Revolution Medicines from $33.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Revolution Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

