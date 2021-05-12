Reviewing Delphax Technologies (OTCMKTS:DLPX) and voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET)

Delphax Technologies (OTCMKTS:DLPX) and voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.2% of voxeljet shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% of Delphax Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 24.5% of voxeljet shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Delphax Technologies and voxeljet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Delphax Technologies N/A N/A N/A voxeljet -66.70% -50.27% -24.24%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Delphax Technologies and voxeljet’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Delphax Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A voxeljet $27.56 million 2.80 -$15.64 million N/A N/A

Delphax Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than voxeljet.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Delphax Technologies and voxeljet, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Delphax Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A voxeljet 0 0 2 0 3.00

voxeljet has a consensus price target of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 91.42%. Given voxeljet’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe voxeljet is more favorable than Delphax Technologies.

Volatility & Risk

Delphax Technologies has a beta of 2, suggesting that its share price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, voxeljet has a beta of 2.46, suggesting that its share price is 146% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

voxeljet beats Delphax Technologies on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Delphax Technologies Company Profile

Delphax Technologies Inc. designs, manufactures, and delivers digital print solutions worldwide. The company offers cut-sheet printers; continuous roll-fed printers, including label and fanfold printers; and printer on press technology. It also provides finishing and test equipment consisting of Folio II equipment designed for check book and booklet production finishing; QCX MICR and image testers; AT2400 continuous forms cutters; and AT8300 conveyor stackers. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota.

voxeljet Company Profile

voxeljet AG provides three-dimensional (3D) printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It operates in two segments, Systems and Services. The Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells 3D printers. This segment also offers consumables, including particulate materials and proprietary chemical binding agents, maintenance contracts, and spare parts. The Services segment prints on-demand parts for its customers, as well as creates parts, molds, cores, and models using 3D computer-aided design at its service center; and provides casting services. It serves automotive, aerospace, art and architecture, engineering, and consumer product end markets; foundries and suppliers; and universities and research institutes through its direct sales force and a network of sales agents. The company was formerly known as Voxeljet Technology GmbH and changed its name to voxeljet AG in January 2004. voxeljet AG was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Friedberg, Germany.

