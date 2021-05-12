Reviewing Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) & B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY)

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) and B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Akamai Technologies has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, B. Riley Financial has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Akamai Technologies and B. Riley Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akamai Technologies 0 5 8 0 2.62 B. Riley Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Akamai Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $121.92, indicating a potential upside of 9.67%. Given Akamai Technologies’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Akamai Technologies is more favorable than B. Riley Financial.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Akamai Technologies and B. Riley Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akamai Technologies $2.89 billion 6.29 $478.04 million $3.61 30.80 B. Riley Financial $652.11 million 3.16 $81.61 million N/A N/A

Akamai Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than B. Riley Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Akamai Technologies and B. Riley Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akamai Technologies 18.01% 17.69% 9.46% B. Riley Financial N/A 22.31% 3.43%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.1% of Akamai Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.5% of B. Riley Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Akamai Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 26.2% of B. Riley Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Akamai Technologies beats B. Riley Financial on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc. provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud and enterprise security solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance. It also provides web and mobile performance solutions to enable dynamic websites and applications; media delivery solutions, including video streaming and video player services, game and software delivery, broadcast operations, authoritative domain name system, resolution, and data and analytics; and edge compute solutions to enable developers to deploy and distribute code at the edge. In addition, the company offers carrier offerings, including cyberthreat protection, parental controls, DNS infrastructure and content delivery solutions; and an array of service and support to assist customers with integrating, configuring, optimizing, and managing its offerings. It sells its solutions through direct sales and service organizations, as well as through various channel partners. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a strategic partnership with Queue-It to deliver a cure for Covid vaccine registration. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The Capital Markets segments offers range of investment banking, corporate finance, consulting, financial advisory, research, securities lending, wealth management, and sales and trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients. This segment also provides merger and acquisitions, restructuring advisory, initial and secondary public offerings, and institutional private placements services; asset management services; manages various private and public funds for institutional and individual investors; and trades in equity securities. The Auction and Liquidation Segment offers retail store liquidation, and wholesale and industrial assets disposition services. The Financial Consulting segment provides bankruptcy, financial advisory, forensic accounting, litigation support, real estate consulting, and valuation and appraisal services. The Principal Investments – United Online and magicJack segment provides consumer subscription services consisting of Internet access services and devices under the NetZero and Juno brands, as well as voice over IP cloud-based technology and communication services. The Brands segments provides licensing of a brand investment portfolio, including Catherine Malandrino, English Laundry, Joan Vass, Kensie Girl, Limited Too, and Nanette Lepore. In addition, it offers advisory services to private funds, and institutional and high net worth investors; brokerage services; senior secured and second lien secured loans to middle market public and the private U.S. companies; and consulting services to shareholders, creditors, and companies. The company was formerly known as Great American Group, Inc. and changed its name to B. Riley Financial, Inc. in November 2014. B. Riley Financial, Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

