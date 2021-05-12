Retirement Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Retirement Group LLC reduced its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $510,184,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 292.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,186,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $257,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629,791 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,035,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $711,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436,679 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,350,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $748,906,000 after acquiring an additional 477,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,952,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $348,247,000 after acquiring an additional 474,165 shares in the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $48,077.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,086,464.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Nikolaj H. Sjoqvist sold 1,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total transaction of $155,110.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,434,641.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,812 shares of company stock worth $4,353,766 in the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $119.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.77.

Shares of NYSE:WM traded down $1.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $139.99. The company had a trading volume of 12,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,947,379. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $134.07 and its 200 day moving average is $120.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.09 billion, a PE ratio of 37.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.13 and a twelve month high of $144.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.27%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

