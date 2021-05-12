Retirement Group LLC Purchases 27,802 Shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) by 74.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,802 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGF. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 91.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PGF traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,958. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.89. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $17.37 and a 52 week high of $19.33.

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

