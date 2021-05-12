Retirement Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR)

Retirement Group LLC cut its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,579 shares during the quarter. Retirement Group LLC owned 0.08% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF worth $787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $665,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $287,000. Security National Bank bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $776,000.

NYSEARCA SIVR traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.28. 49,769 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 963,257. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF has a 12 month low of $14.93 and a 12 month high of $29.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.68.

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

