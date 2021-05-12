Retirement Group LLC Acquires 557 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,086 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the quarter. Retirement Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 112.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Zeit Capital LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 335.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHE traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.29. 77,895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,708,165. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.41. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $21.58 and a 12 month high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

