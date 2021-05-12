Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) PT Raised to $68.00 at Cowen

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Cowen from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Cowen’s price objective points to a potential downside of 0.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist raised their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Restaurant Brands International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.90.

Shares of NYSE:QSR opened at $68.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.88 billion, a PE ratio of 36.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.77. Restaurant Brands International has a one year low of $48.09 and a one year high of $71.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 26.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel S. Schwartz sold 281,101 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.40, for a total transaction of $19,227,308.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,617 shares in the company, valued at $110,602.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 65,784 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total transaction of $3,967,433.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 250,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,100,960.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 707,733 shares of company stock valued at $45,575,826 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 34.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter worth $2,425,000. BancorpSouth Bank raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 32.8% during the first quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 137,996 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,970,000 after purchasing an additional 34,096 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2,475.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 40,234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 38,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 6.8% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 240,640 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,642,000 after purchasing an additional 15,340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

