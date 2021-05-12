ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) CFO Sells $490,000.00 in Stock

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total transaction of $490,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Brett Sandercock also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ResMed alerts:

On Monday, April 12th, Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of ResMed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.47, for a total transaction of $496,175.00.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of ResMed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $462,500.00.

On Wednesday, February 10th, Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of ResMed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.37, for a total value of $503,425.00.

Shares of RMD stock opened at $194.75 on Wednesday. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.16 and a 12-month high of $224.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. ResMed had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 22.45%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.77%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RMD. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in ResMed during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ResMed during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upgraded ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. ResMed currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.71.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.