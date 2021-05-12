Research Analysts Set Expectations for Enbridge Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) – Research analysts at Raymond James decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Enbridge in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James analyst C. Cox now expects that the company will earn $2.72 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.73. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Enbridge’s FY2022 earnings at $3.11 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$52.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$52.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Enbridge to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. CSFB raised their price objective on Enbridge from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Enbridge from C$50.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$51.67.

ENB stock opened at C$48.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$97.61 billion and a PE ratio of 32.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$46.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$43.30. Enbridge has a fifty-two week low of C$35.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$49.13.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$10.01 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.835 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.93%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 221.06%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

