Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:MIRM)

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) – Analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their FY2024 EPS estimates for Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Rahimi now expects that the company will post earnings of $7.66 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $7.95.

Get Mirum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.57.

Shares of MIRM opened at $17.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $540.24 million, a PE ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 2.44. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $14.94 and a fifty-two week high of $27.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.32.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($1.01).

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 8,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 19.9% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 55,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 9,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Maralixibat, an investigational oral drug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.