REPO Hits 24 Hour Volume of $214,011.00 (REPO)

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded up 6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 11th. Over the last seven days, REPO has traded 55.7% higher against the US dollar. REPO has a market cap of $4.22 million and approximately $214,011.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One REPO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000328 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001749 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $363.02 or 0.00635139 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.45 or 0.00069028 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.53 or 0.00252874 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00003959 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $678.21 or 0.01186595 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00031516 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $442.13 or 0.00773554 BTC.

REPO’s genesis date was March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 coins and its circulating supply is 22,524,303 coins. REPO’s official website is www.repocoin.io . The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN . REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade REPO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy REPO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

