Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.210-2.280 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.910. The company issued revenue guidance of $565 million-$590 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $513.38 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Repligen from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Repligen from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Repligen has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $218.20.

Get Repligen alerts:

RGEN traded up $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $175.46. 716,019 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,495. The stock has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 213.98, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $202.69 and a 200 day moving average of $199.46. The company has a current ratio of 13.67, a quick ratio of 12.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Repligen has a 52 week low of $109.38 and a 52 week high of $228.84.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $142.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.88 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 13.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 87.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Repligen will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $205,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 21,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.19, for a total value of $4,165,161.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,210,464.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,382 shares of company stock valued at $9,056,388. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

Further Reading: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.