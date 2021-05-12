Renren (NYSE:RENN) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.17

Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.17 and traded as high as $9.50. Renren shares last traded at $9.02, with a volume of 37,401 shares.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.17.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Renren stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,361 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.06% of Renren at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Renren Inc sells used automobiles and related products in the People's Republic of China. The company also arranges financing options for customers through its financial services partners; provides credit financing to used automobile dealers; and sells new cars, as well as provides value-added services, such as warranties, insurance, and after-sale products and services.

