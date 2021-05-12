Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM) Now Covered by SVB Leerink

Stock analysts at SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price suggests a potential upside of 100.48% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on RPHM. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company.

Get Reneo Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of RPHM stock opened at $12.47 on Monday. Reneo Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $11.63 and a 52-week high of $17.18.

In other Reneo Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo purchased 666,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,990.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,763,711 shares in the company, valued at $41,455,665. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Venture Fund Iii L. Rivervest purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $3,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 1,066,666 shares of company stock valued at $15,999,990 in the last three months.

About Reneo Pharmaceuticals

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases. It develops REN001, a selective peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta agonist, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial in patients with primary mitochondrial myopathies, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in patients with long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders and glycogen storage disease type V.

Featured Article: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Reneo Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reneo Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.