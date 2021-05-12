Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM) Now Covered by SVB Leerink

Stock analysts at SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price suggests a potential upside of 100.48% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research firms also recently commented on RPHM. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company.
Shares of RPHM stock opened at $12.47 on Monday. Reneo Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $11.63 and a 52-week high of $17.18.
About Reneo Pharmaceuticals
Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases. It develops REN001, a selective peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta agonist, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial in patients with primary mitochondrial myopathies, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in patients with long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders and glycogen storage disease type V.
