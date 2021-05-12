Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,285 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.06% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $5,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 239.7% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $126.00 to $122.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.78.

NYSE:RGA opened at $127.10 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $129.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 1.16. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $66.99 and a 12 month high of $134.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.98). The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 20.97%.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

