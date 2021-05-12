Regulus Therapeutics (RGLS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th. Analysts expect Regulus Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.02 million. On average, analysts expect Regulus Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:RGLS opened at $0.86 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.21. Regulus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.42 and a 1-year high of $2.32. The firm has a market cap of $64.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 2.41.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regulus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, April 17th.

Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS4326, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1 development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

