Redrow (LON:RDW) Reaches New 1-Year High at $715.20

Redrow plc (LON:RDW) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 715.20 ($9.34) and last traded at GBX 714 ($9.33), with a volume of 108449 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 705.80 ($9.22).

Several research analysts have issued reports on RDW shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Redrow from GBX 640 ($8.36) to GBX 620 ($8.10) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays upped their price target on Redrow from GBX 645 ($8.43) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Liberum Capital upped their price target on shares of Redrow from GBX 745 ($9.73) to GBX 790 ($10.32) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Redrow from GBX 710 ($9.28) to GBX 750 ($9.80) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 666 ($8.70) price target on shares of Redrow in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Redrow currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 695.55 ($9.09).

The stock has a market capitalization of £2.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 664.76 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 571.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

In other Redrow news, insider John F. Tutte sold 40,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 554 ($7.24), for a total transaction of £225,649.74 ($294,812.83). Also, insider Andrew Nicholas Hewson sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 563 ($7.36), for a total transaction of £21,112.50 ($27,583.62).

Redrow Company Profile (LON:RDW)

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

