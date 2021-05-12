Redd (RDD) Price Hits $0.0011 on Major Exchanges

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 12th. One Redd coin can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Redd has a total market capitalization of $30.62 million and $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Redd has traded up 14.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,163.48 or 1.00880505 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.84 or 0.00046268 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00011363 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $112.21 or 0.00208990 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001158 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000998 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000190 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001816 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003969 BTC.

DAOstack (GEN) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000531 BTC.

About Redd

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin . The official website for Redd is www.reddcoin.com . Redd’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Redd

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Redd should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Redd using one of the exchanges listed above.

