Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) in a report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.20.

RXRX stock opened at $22.66 on Tuesday. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $21.06 and a 52 week high of $35.78.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

