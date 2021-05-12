Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Harvard Bioscience (HBIO)

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ: HBIO) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/6/2021 – Harvard Bioscience was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “HARVARD BIOSCIENCE develops, manufactures and markets tools used in drug discovery research at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, universities and government laboratories. “

5/3/2021 – Harvard Bioscience was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $7.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “HARVARD BIOSCIENCE develops, manufactures and markets tools used in drug discovery research at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, universities and government laboratories. “

4/30/2021 – Harvard Bioscience was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “HARVARD BIOSCIENCE develops, manufactures and markets tools used in drug discovery research at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, universities and government laboratories. “

4/22/2021 – Harvard Bioscience was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $7.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “HARVARD BIOSCIENCE develops, manufactures and markets tools used in drug discovery research at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, universities and government laboratories. “

4/20/2021 – Harvard Bioscience was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “HARVARD BIOSCIENCE develops, manufactures and markets tools used in drug discovery research at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, universities and government laboratories. “

4/15/2021 – Harvard Bioscience was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $7.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “HARVARD BIOSCIENCE develops, manufactures and markets tools used in drug discovery research at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, universities and government laboratories. “

4/9/2021 – Harvard Bioscience was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “HARVARD BIOSCIENCE develops, manufactures and markets tools used in drug discovery research at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, universities and government laboratories. “

4/8/2021 – Harvard Bioscience was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “HARVARD BIOSCIENCE develops, manufactures and markets tools used in drug discovery research at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, universities and government laboratories. “

4/1/2021 – Harvard Bioscience was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “HARVARD BIOSCIENCE develops, manufactures and markets tools used in drug discovery research at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, universities and government laboratories. “

3/31/2021 – Harvard Bioscience was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “HARVARD BIOSCIENCE develops, manufactures and markets tools used in drug discovery research at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, universities and government laboratories. “

Harvard Bioscience stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.95. The stock had a trading volume of 327,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,805. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.88. The firm has a market cap of $277.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.61 and a beta of 1.73. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $7.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Harvard Bioscience had a negative net margin of 6.51% and a positive return on equity of 4.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Harvard Bioscience, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Harvard Bioscience news, CEO James W. Green sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total value of $209,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 290.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,177 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 5,338 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 70.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,964 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 7,394 shares during the last quarter. 64.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services that enables fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It offers physiology, cell, and molecular instruments, such as syringe and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue and organ based lab research, including surgical products, infusion systems, and behavior research systems; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments.

