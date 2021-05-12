Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Floor & Decor (FND)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Floor & Decor (NYSE: FND):

5/11/2021 – Floor & Decor had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $125.00 to $135.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/11/2021 – Floor & Decor had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $115.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/10/2021 – Floor & Decor had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $107.00 to $136.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – Floor & Decor had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $110.00 to $125.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – Floor & Decor had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $118.00 to $133.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Floor & Decor had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $110.00 to $130.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/4/2021 – Floor & Decor had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $130.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Floor & Decor had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $120.00 to $125.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Floor & Decor had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $111.00 to $118.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/29/2021 – Floor & Decor was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating.

3/15/2021 – Floor & Decor is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock.

FND stock opened at $105.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.57. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $39.56 and a one year high of $116.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $106.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.61. The company has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 64.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.90.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.15. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The business had revenue of $782.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Trevor Lang sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $967,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 178,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,218,205. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Brian K. Robbins sold 2,585 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $251,882.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,970,653.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 412,871 shares of company stock valued at $42,192,935 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sciencast Management LP raised its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 103.4% during the 1st quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 4,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the first quarter worth about $1,257,000. Chilton Investment Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,460,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Floor & Decor by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $614,000. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

